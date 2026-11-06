2 men stabbed, woman assaulted in East San Jose neighborhood

Two men were stabbed and a woman was assaulted during an incident in an East San Jose neighborhood, police said.

Shortly after 6:55 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of Brigadoon Way, near the campus of Silver Creek High School, on reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived and found two men each suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Police said one of the men is in "critical but stable" condition, while the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a third victim, a woman who was assaulted during the incident. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police did not provide details about potential suspects or announce any arrests in the case.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, police said the investigation is ongoing.