East Palo Alto teen shooting death could signal a violent summer

PALO ALTO (KPIX) -- The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating the city's second fatal shooting within the span of four weeks, sparking concerns that the city may be on the verge of a violent summer.

Police received a Shotspotter alert around 9 pm Monday night, at the most recent shooting at the Woodland Park Apartments on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue. Officers responded to the scene within moments of the notification and found the 15-year-old victim had been shot multiple times.

"When they arrived there, it looked like the subject was still conscious and they rendered aid. The victim was transported to Stanford, where he later passed away from his gunshot injuries," said Officer Eric Lopez.

Investigators have not established any gang connection to the young victim, according to Lopez.

Friends and family had formed a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, but had no comment.

"At this point in time it's fresh, we have good video footage at that complex. We have a good relationship with the security group that monitors the complex. We have evidence," said Lopez.

Monday's homicide comes four weeks after a May 17 gunbattle 1.5 miles away at Jack Farrell Park, where gunmen fired 33 shots in the crowded park, killing one man and injuring three others, and sending parents and children scrambling for cover.

This year's two homicides do not appear to be connected to each other, according to Lopez.

Is Monday's shooting the beginning of a trend?

"I'd say no," said Lopez.

In 1992, East Palo Alto had 43 homicides, the most deaths per capita in the nation, and was labeled "murder capital" of the country.

Rev. Deborah Lewis-Virges, at St. Mark AME Zion Church, expressed concern that the city could backslide, and repeat its history of violence.

"It concerns me anytime that you have one death in a city this size, especially a city with the history that we have, for violence and death, of course it's going to trigger an emotion," said Rev. Lewis-Virges.

Rev. Lewis-Virges encouraged those who have information about Monday's shooting should cooperate with police.

"Parents, family members, community members, often know more than we're willing to share. But we got to get out of those comfort zones. We got to get out of being fearful of retaliation, even against us. If we want this to stop, we need to put our foot down. And that's the only way that I think it's going to make a real difference in this community. Because people do know more than they're willing to say," said Lewis-Virges.