$10,000 reward offered for suspect in deadly 2019 East Palo Alto shooting

Police in East Palo Alto announced a reward Wednesday as they search for a man suspected in a deadly 2019 shooting.

According to officers, Victor Gomez-Rios was found shot in his vehicle on the 1800 block of East Bayshore Road on Sep 7, 2019. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Juan Carlos Solis as the man suspected of killing Gomez-Rios.

Police said the group Mothers Against Murder has partnered with the department to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to Solis' arrest and conviction.

Juan Carlos Solis, suspect in the killing of Victor Gomez-Rios in East Palo Alto on Sep. 7, 2019. East Palo Alto Police Department

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call or text the department's tip line at 650-409-6792, email epa@tipnow.org or to call the department's non-emergency line at 650-321-1112. Officers urged anyone who spots Solis to call 911.