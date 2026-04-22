Suspect in 2018 East Palo Alto double homicide arrested in Mexico, arraigned

A man wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in East Palo Alto was arrested in Mexico after more than seven years on the run, prosecutors said.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Julian Santana Rico made his first court appearance Tuesday on murder charges. Rico was arrested on March 16 by Mexican authorities and U.S. Marshals and was later extradited back to the United States.

According to prosecutors, Rico fled the country following a shooting at a costume themed birthday party behind A-1 Towing on Pulgas Avenue on the morning of Oct. 14, 2018. Rico was 18 years old at the time.

During the party, several fistfights broke out, including a fight between the suspect's friend and one of the victims.

Julian Rico Santana (East Palo Alto Police Dept.)

Prosecutors allege Rico pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and fired nine shots, striking four people. Two of the victims, Lalo Sandoval and Mario Mendez, died in the shooting.

The other two victims survived the shooting, one of whom needed 15 surgeries, prosecutors said.

In 2020, the advocacy group Mothers Against Murder offered a $20,000 reward in the case.

"This arrest is long overdue," Margaret Petros, the group's executive director, said in a statement. "Today, we expect the justice system to move forward with the urgency and accountability that these families deserve."

At Tuesday's hearing, a defense attorney was appointed and Rico was denied bail, prosecutors said. Rico remains in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.