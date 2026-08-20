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Trio charged in armed robberies targeting street vendors in East Oakland

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting street vendors in East Oakland earlier this week, prosecutors said.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Howard Tisdale, 34-year-old Keeyana Marie Johnson and 29-year-old Shiphon M. Degrate are facing multiple felony charges. The trio is accused of robbery, possession of an illegal assault weapon and evading law enforcement.

Prosecutors said the robberies took place on Monday and Tuesday. The suspects allegedly targeted Hispanic street vendors and their customers, according to court documents.

"I want to thank the Oakland Police Department for their thorough and prompt investigation of these robberies that led to the arrests," District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said in a statement.

The suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

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