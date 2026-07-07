3 wounded in early morning shooting in East Oakland, arrest made

Three people were wounded and an arrest was made following a shooting in East Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of International Boulevard, between 8th and 9th avenues, following reports of a shooting and multiple ShotSpotter activations.

At the scene, officers found one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A short time later, police were told of a second person with an apparent gunshot wound on the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, about two miles from the shooting scene.

Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital. The first victim was listed in critical condition, while the second victim was listed in stable condition, according to police.

A third victim was privately transported to a local hospital, police said, and was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

During the investigation, officers located multiple bullet casings at the shooting scene on International Boulevard and connected all three victims to the location.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The suspect's name was not released.