Oakland police seize banned tobacco products, psilocybin candy bars from smoke shop

Oakland police are investigating an unlicensed smoke shop in East Oakland where officers seized several illegal products earlier this week, including cartons of banned tobacco products from out of state and nearly 10 pounds of marijuana bud.

Police on Wednesday confiscated other items at the shop in the 2500 block of Seminary Avenue that included Psilocybin "magic" mushroom candy bars and close to 20 pounds of suspected THC products.

Officers with the police department's Alcohol Beverage Action Team were following up on anonymous complaints about the shop. In addition to seizing illegal items, they detained a store clerk.

Items that police said were seized from a smoke shop on Seminary Avenue in East Oakland on July 10, 2024. Oakland Police Department

No arrests were made, but the case will be forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney's office for further action, including civil charges and potential eviction, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Suspicious or illegal activities regarding sales of tobacco products and sales to minors in Oakland can be reported to the Oakland police ABAT Complaint Hotline at (510) 777-8677.