Suspect in March fatal shooting in East Oakland arrested in Antioch

OAKLAND – Authorities announced Wednesday that a suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting that took place in East Oakland earlier this year.

Oakland Police said homicide investigators and U.S. Marshals arrested Malik Jelks in Antioch on Monday. Jelks is suspected in the March 19 homicide of Jemlien Enoch.

According to officers, Enoch was shot on the 1000 block of 82nd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. that night. Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Jail records show Jelks is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 6 for a plea hearing.