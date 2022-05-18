2-alarm fire burns in-law unit at East Oakland home

OAKLAND -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The Oakland Fire Department said the fire burned an in-law unit on the 1000 block of 106th Ave. between E. St. and Royal Ann St. It was brought under control at 4:39 p.m.

Crews were conducting searches of the residential property and a fire investigator was headed to the scene, the fire department said.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire and the number of people displaced were not immediately known.