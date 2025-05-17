East Oakland church takes prayer to the streets to combat violence

In a neighborhood long plagued by gun violence and poverty, one East Oakland church is using prayer as a form of outreach and a weapon for peace.

Acts Full Gospel Church is home to the S.W.A.T. Ministry, short for Soul Winning Across Town, a grassroots initiative that brings prayer directly to the community. Instead of waiting for people to walk through church doors, members head out into the streets, knocking on doors, offering prayers, and striking up conversations with strangers in an effort to promote peace and spiritual healing.

"If I can just pray with you, brother. Can you say 'Lord Jesus'?" asked church member DeAngelo Grant as he approached a man named Javier standing in his driveway.

Grant said initial reactions often include confusion or hesitation, but those feelings usually fade once people sense the sincerity behind the message.

In Javier's case, the interaction led to a shared prayer.

"Amen, Amen," Grant smiled after the moment of connection. "We saw that with Javier. He kept coming closer, he kept opening up."

The S.W.A.T. Ministry mirrors aspects of Operation Ceasefire's "Night Walks," a violence prevention program supported by Oakland city officials. But S.W.A.T. has been active even longer, quietly conducting monthly outreach efforts for years.

On Saturday morning, dozens of Acts Full Gospel Church members gathered near Bancroft and 98th Avenue in Deep East Oakland. As they walked the neighborhood, they offered prayer, encouragement, and advice to anyone who would listen.

"Whatever you face out here in the streets, keep in mind that the Lord Jesus Christ is in your heart," one member told an 18-year-old named Alejandro. "And he's the greater one. He's greater than anything that's out here—any peer pressure, drugs, anything."

Kevin Tyner, who has participated in the ministry for about 17 years, said connecting with young people is central to their mission.

"We like to talk to the youth because we want to give them the opportunity to be able to learn more to better our community by coming together," said Tyner.

The S.W.A.T. team chooses a different Oakland neighborhood for outreach on the third Saturday of each month. Their goal isn't to convert everyone overnight, but rather to build trust and plant seeds of hope.

"A lot of times, crime and stuff is going on because we lack something inside of us," Grant said. "And so if we can go out here and spread the love and the good news of Jesus Christ, we can get people to stop with the crime and stop doing those things that hurt people."

Grant believes the violence in East Oakland stems from a lack of structure—missing family support, a broken value system, and the absence of God.

And the mission is deeply personal. At 29 years old, Grant speaks openly about the trauma and hardship he experienced growing up.

"My life as a young kid was pretty bad. I was molested as a child," he said. "With things like that, you grow up quick."

Now, Grant and others in the S.W.A.T. Ministry hope their consistent presence will lead young people to take that first step—whether it's attending a church service or connecting with a local violence prevention program.

"If you've got shut down by 100 people, but one person received God—oh my Lord—it's a new day," smiled Grant.

The volunteers don't pretend to be miracle workers. They acknowledge they can't change lives overnight. But they believe that showing up—month after month, prayer after prayer—can make a lasting impact on minds, hearts, and souls.