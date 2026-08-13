Bay Area rattled by magnitude 3.8 earthquake near San Leandro, BART trains slowed

A preliminary magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the East Bay near San Leandro on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 8:30 a.m. and was centered about 2.5 miles north of San Leandro.

Initially, the quake was registered at a magnitude 4.1 by the USGS, but it has since been revised to a magnitude 3.8.

Shake map of Thursday morning's earthquake. USGS

BART began running trains at reduced speeds following the earthquake while crews conducted safety inspections of the tracks. The agency warned riders to expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

According to the USGS, there have been several smaller aftershocks: a magnitude 3.0 and 2.8 about a half-hour after the larger quake.

USGS measured the earthquake at a depth of about 3.2 miles.

There have been no reports of damage at this point.