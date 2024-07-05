Watch CBS News
East Bay Regional Park District extends closures until Sunday morning

The East Bay Regional Park District has extended the closures of its hills and inland parks until Sunday morning due to the high fire danger caused by this week's heat wave

The district said Friday the move comes after the National Weather Service extended its red flag warning through Saturday, meaning dry and windy conditions are expected, leading to extreme fire weather risks. 

Swim facilities and shoreline parks will remain open. The district still urges people at the swim facilities and shoreline parks to follow safety rules and tips, including avoiding the hottest part of the day. 

People should drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing, and should avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the heat's effects on their body, according to the district. 

No open fires or barbecues of any type are allowed. Gas-fueled stoves are permitted.   

The district asks people to stay on designated roads, with no off-road driving. Heat from a vehicle's undercarriage can start a fire. And secure all tow chains -- dragging tow chains can also spark fires.  

The list of closed areas in the park district can be found online

Park status is subject to change depending on conditions. Check www.ebparks.org before heading to a park.

