East Bay man's nonprofit help people with disabilities live independently

An East Bay man has led an important movement in California by helping people with disabilities to live independently in the community.



In a music therapy class, people living with disabilities get to choose the instrument they want to play. Outside of class, Tom Heinz ensures they get choices in life as well.

"We want people with disabilities to have the same basic opportunities that non-disabled people have," Heinz said.

Heinz founded East Bay Innovations in 1994. The San Leandro-based nonprofit provides education, employment, housing and supportive services so that adults living with disabilities can live as independently as possible in their homes, with their own jobs.

"There's two things that we get to see that are super powerful," Heinz said. "One is people getting the keys to their first apartment or house. The other is people getting their first paycheck."

East Bay Innovations serves about 1,100 clients a year. For example, Arion is among hundreds of clients who lives independently. The state-funded nonprofit supports her with basic living skills, from personal care to applying for government benefits. Program alumni like Marcos, at the reception desk, now works full-time at the Ed Roberts Campus, a hub for disability service nonprofits.

Mary Lou Breslin, East Bay Innovations Board Chair, says Heinz is a bridge-building visionary who has turned the nonprofit into a juggernaut in supporting people living with disabilities in Alameda County.

"He absolutely does not seek out the limelight. His vision is realized because of his commitment and enthusiasm about community living for disabled people," Breslin said.

Heinz's relationships with state lawmakers and community leaders has helped expand clients' affordable housing options and job opportunities with large employers, such as Bay Area Rapid Transit.



"One person got hired and they're making $80,000 a year now," Heinz said.

Heinz also reports that Lawrence Livermore Lab recently promoted a client to supervisor with a six-figure salary.

"These are game-changers in the way people look at disability, especially intellectual disabilities," he added.

Heinz plans to retire from leading East Bay Innovations at the end of the year. The success stories are music to his ears.

"It's soul food right?" he said. "It feeds your sense of kindness to other people, and you get to see people achieve things that they never thought they could achieve."