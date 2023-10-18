Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near Isleton in the Delta

CSU East Bay professors talks about when the next big earthquake could hit

ISLETON, Sacramento County -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near the community of Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta on Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 9:29 a.m. about three miles southwest of the town. The earthquake was originally reported as a magnitude 4.6 but was downgraded several minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

Map of earthquake that struck near Isleton on October 18, 2023. USGS

Shortly after the earthquake, BART announced that trains were being held as crews conducted track inspections. As of 9:55 a.m., officials said inspections had concluded and that normal train service had resumed.

Trains are currently delayed by 5-8 minutes. https://t.co/aS05Ba4bpM — BART (@SFBART) October 18, 2023

According to the USGS website, shaking was felt in much of the East Bay, particularly in eastern Contra Costa County, along with parts of Solano County. Shaking was also reported in the Sacramento area.

The agency confirmed that the ShakeAlert early warning system was activated, pushing earthquake alerts to phones across the region. Alerts were received on phones in the KPIX newsroom in San Francisco, nearly 50 miles from the epicenter.

Good morning Northern CA. Did you feel the magnitude 4.1 earthquake about 2.5 miles southwest of Isleton at 9:29 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/9raIKrK1CL @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/W3pDng40uB — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) October 18, 2023

While Wednesday's alert was not a drill, the California Office of Emergency Services is planning to issue a test alert on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:19 a.m. for users of the MyShake app, as part of the Great ShakeOut, an annual drill to test earthquake preparedness.

In preparation for the Great ShakeOut Drill, @MyShakeApp will be issuing an Earthquake Test Alert to all users on October 19, 2023 at 10:19 a.m. (PT)



Learn More: https://t.co/LCbg66ZG3W pic.twitter.com/m3uVHCmE9l — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) October 16, 2023

The earthquake also happened on the same week as the region marked 34 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake, the strongest and most destructive earthquake to hit the Bay Area since 1906.

Wednesday's quake is the third above magnitude 4.0 to strike Northern California this week. On Monday, a magnitude 4.8 quake followed by a magnitude 4.1, struck near the Humboldt County coast. No damage or injuries were reported from either quake.