4.8 earthquake among series of quakes to rattle Northern California near Eureka

Northern California was hit by a series of small earthquakes early Monday morning, but none were powerful enough to cause any risk to residents, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake, magnitude 4.8, hit at 3:20 a.m. at a depth of 30 kilometers near the coast around 33 miles south of Eureka. The USGS and the National Weather Service reassured residents that there was no risk of a tsunami as a result of the quake.

4.8 earthquake near Eureka, October 16, 2023 U.S. Geological Survey

A second quake, magnitude 4.1, happened at 3:31 a.m. at a depth of 21 kilometers near the coast around 18 miles southwest of Eureka.

Two more quakes hit the same area at 6:04 and 7:15 a.m., each with a magnitude of 3.1.

Meanwhile, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake which struck the Aleutian Islands in Alaska at 1:35 a.m. Pacific time posed no tsunami risk for the Bay Area, the USGS and the National Weather Service said.