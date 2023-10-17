Loma Prieta anniversary provides reminder for earthquake preparation, updated disaster kits

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Great California ShakeOut takes place the same week as the anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, serving as a reminder for Bay Area residents to be prepared before another major disaster strikes.

"The three main things we're going to need are food, water, and shelter," said Ken Weimar with Central Hardware. "We never know what is going to happen in an earthquake."

Central Hardware was open for several days straight after the 1989 earthquake, never closing to keep providing supplies to those that needed it. He spent part of his day showing KPIX several of the items you will want in an earthquake kit. He started off by grabbing a tarp and some rope as necessary tools.

"Certainly having some N95 masks in your kit are really going to be useful," he mentioned in part because of the greater awareness of what you breathe in after COVID-19. Dangerous particulates from debris is another reason to have masks handy.

Weimar worked his way all over the store, finding more items to include in a kit, keeping in mind this was a brand-new set of supplies including many items a resident might not already have at home.

"Definitely having a good pair of sturdy, heavy-duty work gloves. There is going to be a lot of debris, a lot of rubble, and you're going to have to clear it, so to have a good pair of gloves," he said. "Some disposable latex gloves or nitro gloves [as well]."

He also included eyewear as an item to include in a well-stocked earthquake kit. While some of these items may be unexpected, he said hopefully others are more common items that residents already have at home.

"Whether it's goggles -- the kind that can go over glasses -- or just safety glasses, that's really a good idea," he said about eyewear. "Fire extinguisher; if you don't already have one, please get one."

Other items people will likely expect are a first aid kit and flashlights with batteries. He also suggested an emergency radio that can operate on a separate power source without electricity.

He did not include food and water in the cost to create the kit, but mentioned that would likely be added by all families. He also suggested that residents check on the expiration dates of survival kit items regularly.

"Let's not forget things like toilet paper, feminine hygiene, diapers, infant supplies, things like that as well," Weimar said.

The total cost for the kit Weimar put together was just under $425. He recommends starting with basics and adding to it over time as some may not need all these items or want to spend so much at once. A kit should always be located somewhere you can easily access it after an earthquake, including under the bed.

"People may already have some of this and they can sort of just put it together and it's also something you can build over time," he said.

The California Office of Emergency Services reminds the public to use the MyShake app and participate in the Great ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:19 a.m. CalOES also has more information on earthquake preparedness on its website.