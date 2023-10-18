Watch CBS News
Magnitude-4+ earthquake shakes Isleton area

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

A magnitude-4+ earthquake has hit an area about 3.1 miles away from Isleton, USGS reports.

The earthquake was initially reported as being 4.6, but it has since been downgraded.

CBS13 viewers reported feeling it in Rancho Cordova and as far away as Granite Bay.

The map below, provided by USGS, shows the general area where the earthquake happened.

So far, we have not received reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story.

