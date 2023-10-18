Magnitude-4+ earthquake shakes Isleton area

A magnitude-4+ earthquake has hit an area about 3.1 miles away from Isleton, USGS reports.

The earthquake was initially reported as being 4.6, but it has since been downgraded.

CBS13 viewers reported feeling it in Rancho Cordova and as far away as Granite Bay.

USGS

The map below, provided by USGS, shows the general area where the earthquake happened.

So far, we have not received reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story.