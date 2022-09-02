Early Thursday morning fire roars through Soquel restaurant

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SOQUEL -- An early morning fire raced through Michael's on Main -- favorite dining and live music venue among Soquel residents -- Friday, heavily damaging the building.

The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said firefighters responded at 4:26 a.m. to a call from a nearby business owner reporting the fire at the restaurant located at 2591 Main St.

The caller reported flames and smoke coming from the north side of the building.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes and contained it to the kitchen and office areas, though the blaze caused heat and smoke damage throughout the building.

The fire also damaged nearby electrical lines, causing a power outage to several adjacent buildings.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation but its area of origin appears to be the prep area next to the kitchen.

Michael's on Main's owners wrote on their website that the restaurant will be closed indefinitely and all upcoming shows have been canceled.