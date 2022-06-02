Early morning shooting in San Francisco's SoMa leaves 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Thursday morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood injured two people, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of Eighth and Mission streets, where the male victims heard gunshots and then realized they had been struck, police said.

They were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no detailed suspect description was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.