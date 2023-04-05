Early morning fire engulfs home in Lagunitas

LAGUNITAS -- An early Wednesday morning fire erupted and quickly engulfed a home in the rural Marin County community of Lagunitas.

Fire officials said crews responded to calls of a predawn fire in a home at 50 Alta Ave. around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the lower level of the house completely enveloped in flames.

Fortunately, the homeowner was able to safely escape the fire. Additionally, no firefighters suffered injuries. The residents of two cottages located behind the home were also able to self evacuate.

The crews aggressively attacked the fire and were able to limit the amount of damage to the second floor.

Zuni Picarelli has lived in the home for 45 years.

"I've seen on television, tornadoes and fires," she told KPIX. "I never thought it would happen to me. I always said I would collapse and not be able to handle it. Low and behold, you handle it."

The cause of the fire has not been determined.