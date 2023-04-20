E-40, Kings say 'miscommunication' led to ejection from Warriors-Kings game

Bay Area rapper "E-40" and the Sacramento Kings released a joint statement Wednesday saying a 'miscommunication' led to the hip hop legend being ejected from Game 1 of the Kings series against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento Saturday night.

"After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations," read the statement in part, "both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night."

"E-40" -- a Vallejo-born rapper whose given name is Earl Steven, and a die-hard Warriors fan -- was asked to leave during the fourth quarter of the Kings eventual 126-123 win.

"Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl 'E-40' Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties," the statement continued. "The Kings will continue to equitably enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to ensure guests can comfortably enjoy games free of disrespectful heckling and other disruptive conduct. The organization has been a longtime leader in promoting social justice and racial equality with a track record of measurable results and community impacts."

Stevens did not attend Game 2 in Sacramento, but the Kings said they "would look forward to welcoming him back" in the future.

He is expected to be sitting in his usual seat near the Warriors bench Thursday night during Game 3 at Chase Center in San Francisco.