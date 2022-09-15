DUI suspect arrested after wild chase, brief downtown San Rafael standoff

SAN RAFAEL -- A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested on driving under the influence and other charges after a wild chase and standoff with police in downtown San Rafael.

San Rafael police said an officer responding to a medical emergency on Tuesday night was traveling through the intersection at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The speeding vehicle appeared to be heading directly at his patrol vehicle, but went into a locked wheel skid and was able to stop short of a collision.

The officer had to continue on to the medical emergency, but when the call ended, he again began searching for the speeding vehicle.

After a brief search, the officer located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, Bryan Donan Lopez-Lopez, evaded and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went west on Fifth Avenue into the West End Neighborhood. The vehicle was seen making several evasive maneuvers while fleeing from the officer but was unsuccessful. Lopez-Lopez then turned onto Ray Court, a dead-end, and came to a stop.

Additional officers arrived to assist.

Officers began giving Lopez-Lopez directions, but he refused to comply. Bilingual officers attempted to communicate with him using both Spanish and English. While attempting to gain Lopez-Lopez's cooperation, officers observed him making erratic movements in the vehicle.

For more than 20 minutes, officers continued to use de-escalation techniques. Finally, Lopez-Lopez began to cooperate and officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

Officers determined that Lopez-Lopez was intoxicated. He was determined to have a blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit and was booked into jail for felony evading an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and driving while unlicensed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips