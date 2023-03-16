DUI arrest after wild wrongway ride on I-80 at Donner Summit

TRUCKEE -- Suspect has been arrested on DUI and other charges after a wild wrongway ride Wednesday afternoon on snowbound I-80 at Donner Summit.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to eastbound I-80 near the Donner rest area at about 12:15 p.m. after their dispatch center received multiple calls reporting a gold Lexus SUV traveling the wrong way on the freeway.

Allied agencies including the Truckee police and Nevada County Sheriff's office also responded to assist.

As the Lexus traveled wrong way within the eastbound lane of I-80, it was involved in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer combination vehicle, resulting in minor injuries.

Immediately after the crash, the driver of the Lexus attempted to flee the scene on foot. Witnesses advised the CHP's Chico Communications Center that the driver was jumping on passing vehicles and attempting to car jack passing motorists

Shortly after arriving on scene, CHP officers located the driver of the Lexus while he was fleeing on foot eastbound on I-80 near Castle Peak.

He was subsequently booked into the Nevada County Jail for reckless driving, felony hit and run, suspicion of driving under the influence, and multiple other charges.

The incident is still under investigation, if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Perez at (530) 563-9200.