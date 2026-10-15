Dublin home extensively damaged in early-morning fire

Two people and their dog were displaced from their Dublin home early Thurday when a fire in the garage spread to a large portion of the house, authorities said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said in a social media post that crews responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on Shady Creek Road, west of Dougherty Road and north of Alamo Creek Park.

The fire, which appeared to have been started in the garage, caused extensive damage to the first floor and extended into the attic, the fire department said. The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department also responded to the fire, and firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Images of the fire showed a vehicle in the driveway that also went up in flames.

Both adult residents of the home were alerted to the fire when their dog began barking, helping wake them up, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, and there was no word on the cause of the fire.