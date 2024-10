The California Highway Patrol said a driver died in a solo-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Napa County.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. as the driver left Napa and headed eastbound on Highway 12, toward Interstate 80.

Investigators said the driver veered off the roadway and overturned. The driver was severely injured and died at the scene.

According to the CHP, they suspect that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.