Driver killed, woman injured in high-speed crash on Highway 12 near American Canyon

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured Friday night when a speeding sports car went airborne and rolled several times off a rural stretch of state Highway 12 in Napa County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. when a black Nissan 350Z was heading westbound on State Highway 12, just west of Kirkland Ranch Road, according to the CHP's area office in Napa.

The driver was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control while approaching a curve in the road. The vehicle veered into the center median, then suddenly swerved to the right, careening off the roadway in a northwesterly direction. It became airborne, struck multiple objects, and rolled several times before coming to a rest in a dirt and grass field north of the highway.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the CHP said.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The CHP believes alcohol to be a factor in the crash.