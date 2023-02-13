Update: Driver arrested on DUI charges in fatal San Jose hit-and-run accident

SAN JOSE -- One person was dead and a Fremont man in custody on DUI charges after a horrific late-night crash on northbound 680 in San Jose.

CHP investigators said that approximately 10:50 p.m. a GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-680 northbound, north of Berryessa Road, in the No. 2 lane.

It then veered into the back of a Ford Focus, sending the vehicle across the No. 1 lane and into the concrete barrier within the center divide.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sierra lost control. His vehicle traveled across three lanes, onto the right-hand shoulder and came to rest off of the road.

After the collision, the driver of the Sierra -- identified as 49-year-old Martin Ramirez Salazar -- was seen fleeing the crash scene. Salazar was later contacted at his home in Fremont, where he was placed under arrest for hit and run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the Focus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld pending notification of kin.

Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The CHP is asking for witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office, (408) 961-0900.