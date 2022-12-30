Drawing nears for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot
SACRAMENTO -- Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with an estimated $685 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held Friday night in the Mega Million game.
California Lottery officials confirmed Friday morning that the jackpot had jumped approximately $45 million in value due to increased ticket sales since the Tuesday night drawing produced no winners.
The winning numbers will be posted to the California Lottery website Friday evening.
There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.
The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $328.3 million.
The winning numbers will be posted to the California Lottery website Friday evening.
The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in Southern California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
for more features.