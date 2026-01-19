Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at downtown Oakland apartment building; residents evacuated

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A three-alarm fire broke out at a multi-story apartment building in downtown Oakland Monday morning, officials said.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department said crews were responding to a three-alarm incident at the corner of 19th and Broadway. About 50 firefighters are on scene.

A fire department spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area, that the building is being evacuated and that interior rescue operations were taking place.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

Firefighters said traffic on Broadway is being blocked between 17th and 20th streets. Additional details were not immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue