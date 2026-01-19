Fire breaks out at downtown Oakland apartment building; residents evacuated

A three-alarm fire broke out at a multi-story apartment building in downtown Oakland Monday morning, officials said.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department said crews were responding to a three-alarm incident at the corner of 19th and Broadway. About 50 firefighters are on scene.

A fire department spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area, that the building is being evacuated and that interior rescue operations were taking place.

Active 3 Alarm incident at residential building at the corner of 19th and Broadway (1700 block Broadway). Traffic blocked along Broadway between 17th and 20th. Approximately 50 firefighters on scene. https://t.co/I4EEyoeKtJ pic.twitter.com/CQ0OEs7Nff — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) January 19, 2026

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Firefighters said traffic on Broadway is being blocked between 17th and 20th streets. Additional details were not immediately available.