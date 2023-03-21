Watch CBS News
Double shooting in Concord kills 1, injures another

CONCORD -- A shooting in Concord Tuesday morning left one person dead and another injured, police said.

The shooting happened at around 9:48 a.m. in the area of Solano Way and Broadmoor Ave. 

Concord Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

The victims were not identified and there was no suspect information. Police said no additional information would be immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Jim Nielsen at (925) 603-5817.

