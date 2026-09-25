California's inaugural Dolly Parton Day celebrated in San Francisco's Union Square

Fans of the late Dolly Parton gathered to celebrate her life in San Francisco's Union Square on Friday as part of California's first-ever Dolly Parton Day.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 931, co-sponsored by Sens. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), to make Sept. 25 Dolly Parton Day to honor her and as a nod to her beloved song "9 to 5."

Hundreds of her fans gathered at the Union Square Dolly Day celebration on Friday, with events including local performers, dancing, and a Dolly Parton look-alike contest. Organizers encouraged attendees to wear their rhinestones and ruffles, along with cowboy hats, big hair, "and all other forms of self-expression."

A Dolly Parton look-alike speaks on stage at San Francisco's Union Square during a Dolly Day celebration, Sept. 25, 2026. KPIX

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer at age 80. Her decades-long career as a groundbreaking artist, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist earned her legions of fans worldwide, and her record sales made her one of the best-selling artists in history. Parton is also credited with helping children worldwide fall in love with reading through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Parton is held in special regard by San Francisco and the LGBTQ+ community for her embrace and support of her gay fanbase, rejecting the use of her strong Christian faith for excluding others. San Francisco's Castro District has long celebrated Parton with drag tributes and other honorariums, and her music and films have frequently been featured at the Castro Theatre and other venues.

The Union Square celebration on Friday was scheduled to run until 3 p.m.