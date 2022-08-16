Watch CBS News
Driver may have suffered fatal medical emergency in Dixon I-80 crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

DIXON -- A 49-year-old Roseville man died after a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning and investigators believe the death may have been a result of a medical emergency rather than injuries suffered in the crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The crash was reported around 4:50 a.m. on westbound Highway 80 west of Dixon Avenue. A Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the center divider, then crossed the highway lanes and came to rest on the right-hand shoulder, CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said.

The Roseville man, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tyhurst said.

The crash and subsequent investigation was not blocking any lanes on westbound Highway 80, according to Tyhurst.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

