Watch CBS News
Local News

'Distressed' man wielding sword surrenders after 4-hour standoff in Stockton

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

STOCKTON (CBS/BCN) -- A 20-year-old man in distress and carrying a sword surrendered on Saturday in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriffs' Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said their office received reports around noon about a man standing in the roadway in the area of Wilson and E Streets holding a machete.

Sword-Wielding Man Arrested
A 20-year-old man wielding a sword held off sheriff's deputies for several hours in Stockton. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The caller said they were afraid for their safety and vacated the area, according to the sheriff's office.

After locating the man, deputies noted that the weapon was a three-to-four-foot sword and that the man appeared to be in an altered mental state but would not communicate with deputies.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Hostage Negotiations team was eventually able to talk to the man and were able to take him into custody after four hours without incident.

Deputies said the man was transported to a local facility to receive mental health treatment.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 4:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.