Dennis Richmond, longtime Bay Area television news anchor, dies at 81

Longtime Bay Area television news anchor Dennis Richmond has died at the age of 81, his former employer KTVU reported.

Richmond spent his entire 40-year career with KTVU and was one of the country's first Black anchors of a major market news station. He retired from the station in 2008, days before his 65th birthday.

He helped the station's Ten O'Clock News show become dominant among its Bay Area competitors for decades and was the longest-serving anchor in Bay Area history.

Dennis Richmond National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Richmond was a native of Toledo, Ohio and moved to California after a stint in the U.S. Army. He took a job as a part-time clerk typist at KTVU and quickly rose in the ranks as a reporter before moving up to the anchor position in 1976.

He was known for his calm, no-nonsense delivery and for eschewing any manner of sensationalism or fluff in his newscasts. For years after his retirement, he remained a favorite of viewers who regularly associated him with the station.

"Dennis was a strong presence in the KTVU newsroom for decades, guiding the team and setting high standards for himself and his colleagues in everything they did," KTVU General Manager Mellynda Hartel said in a statement on the station's website. "His impact is still felt in the KTVU newsroom today."

KTVU reported Richmond died at his home in Grass Valley, Nevada County, with his wife Deborah holding his hand. He also leaves behind a daughter and stepson, the station reported.