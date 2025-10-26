Pedestrian dies in San Francisco hit-and-run, 1 detained

One person was detained after a pedestrian died in a collision in San Francisco Sunday evening, police said.

The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. along the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue, west of City College of San Francisco.

Police said a victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Officers located a possible suspect driver near the 500 block of Shields Street, where police said they detained the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the victim has not been released at this time.