Deadline arrives to apply for storm-related unemployment claims in San Mateo County

REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County residents who lost their jobs, businesses or work hours due to the winter storms that hit the Bay Area in January must apply by Thursday for disaster-related unemployment insurance.



Benefits are available through the California Employment Development Department to workers, business owners and self-employed residents who were affected by the storms; those who cannot work due to storm damage to their place of employment; those who can't work because of a storm-related injury; and those who become their head of household due to a death caused by the storms.



Eligible county residents can receive between $166 and $450 per week for up to 28 weeks, through July 15, 2023. Part-time workers may also be eligible for unemployment insurance, according to the EDD. Insurance applies for losses beginning Jan. 1, 2023.



San Mateo County residents must apply by Thursday unless they have "good cause" for filing an application after the deadline.



Residents can apply by 5 p.m. in English at (800) 300-5616, in Spanish at (800) 326-8937, in Cantonese at (800) 547-3506, in Mandarin at (866) 303-0706, in Korean at (844) 660-0877, in Tagalog at (866) 395-1513 or in Vietnamese at (800) 547-2058.



The county also plans to close its disaster recovery center at the San Mateo County Event Center after Tuesday due to declining attendance.



The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, after which the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration close their disaster response services in the county.

