'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica spiritual shop in San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.

The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officials

The flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.

Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.

No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 11:48 PM

