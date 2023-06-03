Danville police chase leads to fiery crash; Injured occupants rescued from burning vehicle

DANVILLE -- A police chase in Danville early Saturday morning led to a fiery crash which injured five people, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began just after 1 a.m. when a Danville police officer tried to pull over a vehicle at Diablo Road and El Cerro Boulevard for running a red light.

The driver did not pull over and instead led the officer on a pursuit, heading eastbound on Diablo Road and onto Blackhawk Road, the sheriff's office said.

At Camino Tassajara Road and Blackhawk Road, the vehicle ran another red light and collided with another car, with the suspect vehicle rolling onto its roof and catching fire.

Five people inside the burning car were rescued by officers, the sheriff's office said. They were each taken to a a hospital and the driver suffered major injuries.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

