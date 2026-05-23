Stabbing at Daly City high school graduation ceremony injures 1

A 15-year-old is accused of stabbing a man after a Daly City high school graduation ceremony on Friday, police said.

Daly City police said a fight involving multiple people happened around 4:30 p.m. at Westmoor High School.

During the fight, a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old, police said. The victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and the weapon was recovered at the scene.

The victim has no relationship to the district, said Denise Shreve, director of communications with the Jefferson Union High School District.

Police said no one else was injured.