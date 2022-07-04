House fire in Daly City neighborhood quickly knocked down

DALY CITY – Firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire that broke out in a Daly City neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the North County Fire Authority, firefighters responded to the area of Evergreen Avenue and Hanover Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene told KPIX 5 that the fire was knocked down in minutes and was confined to the one structure. There are no reports of injuries.

Crews remained on the scene Monday morning to conduct salvage and overhaul, firefighters said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.