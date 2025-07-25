Motorist involved in Daly City I-280 crash killed by hit-and-run driver after getting out of vehicle

The California Highway Patrol was seeking the public's help after a Vallejo man was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle following a multi-car crash on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City on Wednesday.

The initial crash involving four vehicles happened on southbound 280 at about 11:51 p.m. just south of the 19th Avenue onramp, the CHP said on a social media post Thursday. The chain-reaction crash resulted in minor injuries, and the vehicles ended up blocking the #2 lane with three vehicles stopped directly behind the lead vehicle.

The driver of the last vehicle in line, a blue Honda Civic, exited his vehicle and was standing alongside the left side of one of the other involved vehicles to exchange information when a dark-colored coupe or sedan struck him as well as the open door of one of the vehicles, the CHP said. The dark-colored car continued on without stopping.

Medics arrived and took the 25-year-old driver to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

The CHP said during the investigation, it was determined that the driver of one vehicles involved in the first crash had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Her white Ford Edge SUV had been damaged in a recent collision, and it appeared she had been driving possibly at a slower speed with major damage to the right front wheel, tire, and axle before being involved in the chain reaction crash, the CHP said. The woman was arrested at the scene for DUI.

The CHP said it was seeking any information that could help investigators identify the dark-colored vehicle, which would have fresh collision damage on the passenger side. The vehicle was also described as having a loud exhaust system. Anyone with information can contact Officer J. Restrepo at the CHP San Francisco Area office during normal business hours at (415) 276-5300, or the CHP Golden Gate Communications Center dispatch, and refer to log #250723GG1670.