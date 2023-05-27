Watch CBS News
DA: Alameda County juvenile officer accused of sex acts with a teen over 17 years ago

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – A juvenile institutional officer in the Alameda County Probation Department has been accused of sex acts with a teenager that occurred more than 17 years ago.

Nicole Perales, 50, faces charges including oral copulation with a boy who was 15 at the time, the District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

Perales allegedly met the boy in custody at the Alameda Juvenile Justice Center. The acts purportedly took place between Aug. 27, 2004, and Aug. 26, 2005.

If convicted, Perales could face up to three years and eight months behind bars, according to the district attorney's statement.

The statement said the case involved the prosecutor's Public Accountability Unit, created by District Attorney Pamela Price in January.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

