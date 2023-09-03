Customers celebrate reopening of beloved Lower Haight's cafe

SAN FRANCISCO — A beloved cafe in San Francisco's Lower Haight reopened on Saturday after the owner contemplated closing due to repeated burglaries.

Cafe International's loyal customers celebrated the reopening, saying it isn't just a legacy business it's an institution.

"It's a gathering space; it's a communal space. It's like the Lower Haight townhall," said jazz musician Candy Michelle Smallwood.

Cafe International has live jazz music several days a week.

"It's got that neighborhood, community vibe," said Pete Doolittle, a customer of 22 years.

"I came out here in 1984, this represents the old San Francisco to me," said another longtime customer.

Long-time customers credited cafe owner Zahra Saleh for creating the welcoming atmosphere through her bubbly personality. They said she doesn't just sell coffee, she sits down and gets to know every customer.

"She reminds me a little bit of my mom," said musician and customer Daniel Daglow.

"Zahra is like the mom to the neighborhood," said customer Claudia Pierce.

For Candy Michelle Smallwood and Thomas Busser, Cafe International is even more special.

"This is where I first met him. And next Sunday, we're going to get married here. Zahra is going to officiate," said Smallwood.

Saleh has officiated many customers' weddings. Given the amount of support she's earned in her 36 years of business, it was a big shock when burglars broke in twice recently.

"They took the ATM machine, and they broke into the safe. She had a lot of money in the safe, unfortunately, the first time. The second time, not as much. But who would have thought that lightning would have struck twice," said Alesia Panajota, a singer for the jazz band Blues Per Square Inch and a friend of Saleh.

After the latest burglary a couple of weeks ago, Saleh shut down for a week and posted a note that read in part "My Lower Haight is sinking in a sea of lawlessness."

She needed some time to decide the cafe's future.

"It really broke our hearts to hear that, not just the break-ins, but the damage to Zahra," said Smallwood.

Saleh did not want to be interviewed on camera, telling KPIX her customers made the cafe special and they should get the spotlight. She did show KPIX the flowers and cards customers gave her when she reopened on Saturday.

She posted a new note at the store front that read "I said no to sunny Florida. I decided to ride the waves and stay the course with my customers and neighbors."

"I'm just happy to be here, and I can't wait to keep coming back," said Doolittle.

Even though Saleh said she doesn't know how to fix San Francisco, many said by staying open and serving up her smile, she's already part of the solution.

"Hopefully, we'll celebrate our one-year, five-year, 10-year anniversary here," said Smallwood.