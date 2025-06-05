Watch CBS News
Early morning brush fire in Crockett contained; 6 acres burned

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Crews contained a 6-acre vegetation blaze in Contra Costa County's town of Crockett early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near San Pablo Avenue and Old County Road, the The Crockett Carquinez Fire Department said on social media.

Crockett firefighters—with help from the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, El Cerrito Fire Department and East Bay Regional Park District—were able to stop the spread by 4 a.m.

No injuries or structure damage were reported, according to the Crockett Carquinez Fire Department.

