Early morning brush fire in Crockett contained; 6 acres burned

Crews contained a 6-acre vegetation blaze in Contra Costa County's town of Crockett early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near San Pablo Avenue and Old County Road, the The Crockett Carquinez Fire Department said on social media.

🚨 Vegetation Fire - Pablo IC Early Thursday, crews from Crockett-Carquinez, Rodeo-Hercules, Con Fire, El Cerrito, EBRPD,... Posted by Crockett Carquinez Fire Department on Thursday, June 5, 2025

Crockett firefighters—with help from the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, El Cerrito Fire Department and East Bay Regional Park District—were able to stop the spread by 4 a.m.

No injuries or structure damage were reported, according to the Crockett Carquinez Fire Department.