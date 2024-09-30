Crews knock down brush fire in Concord near Lime Ridge Open Space

Crews in the East Bay have controlled a brush fire burning Monday afternoon in Concord off of Ygnacio Valley Rd. near the Lime Ridge Open Space, authorities said.

Officials with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said calls reporting the fire came in just after 3 p.m. Their initial reports were that the incident was about one acre, but had a potential to grow. The fire was burning in the area of the Ohlone Trail and the Blue Oak Trail.

The incident is being called the Montecito Fire, according to the WatchDuty app website. Smoke from the fire was visible on ALERT California wildfire camera system.

As of shortly after 4 p.m., authorities said the fire was being held in check on all sides at approximately four acres with no active fire according to the air support flying overhead.

Crews remain on the scene and are mopping up, officials said.