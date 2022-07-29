Crews respond to brush fire burning near Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE -- Fire crew are at the scene of a brush fire burning near Altamont Pass Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cal Fire posted about the incident, named the Pass Fire, at about 3:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is burning in the area of Altamont Pass Road and Carroll Road.

Fire officials said ground and air resources are making an aggressive initial attack. Cal Fire reports the fire has consumed approximately 10 acres.

In addition to Cal Fire units including air support, Livermore Fire and Alameda County Fire have responded to the incident.

CHP closed Altamont Pass Road to traffic between Carroll Road and Grant Line for over an hour. As of around 4:30 p.m., one-way traffic controls were in place.