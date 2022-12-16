Crews mark new milestone in Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project

MORGAN HILL -- Work to make Anderson Dam in Morgan Hill safer just reached a project milestone as crews began excavating a new outlet tunnel.

"Being able to get a large amount of water out of the reservoir helps us lower the reservoir in case there's an emergency event like an earthquake or large storm that can create a spill," said Ryan McCarter, assistant officer of dam safety. "So, that way, we can move controlled water out of the reservoir."

Frank Juliano moved into his Morgan Hill home three years ago to enjoy retirement life. From just outside the front door of his house in Borello Ranch Estates, he can see the dam.

"If you look over there, you can see the whole dam thing!" Juliano joked.

He can also hear the construction taking place with the Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project.

"They're grinding sounds -- like concrete trucks turning cement," Juliano said. "I think they grind all night long. It lasts from night to four o'clock in the morning."

The new tunnel will be 1,750 feet long, roughly 20 feet in diameter and will be about 30 feet below the water surface. It will take two years to build but the 10-year retrofit project won't be complete until 2032.

"I had no idea that the dam was a threat in case of an earthquake," Juliano said. "Everyone says, 'You'll be underwater!' I said, 'So! I'd have a big swimming pool!'"

Jokes aside, Frank thinks it's a good thing they're retrofitting Anderson Dam in case of an emergency. He's just not thrilled about how long it's going to take.