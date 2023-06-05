Watch CBS News
Crews contain 3 brush fires along northbound I-680 near Pacheco; Traffic impacted

PACHECO -- Firefighters in Contra Costa County have knocked down three vegetation fires that broke out along I-680 north near Pacheco Monday afternoon that impacted traffic, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District received reports of the fires I-680 between Pacheco and Marina Vista shortly before 2 p.m. 

By around 2:15 p.m., crews were able to stop the forward progress of all three fires. 

Drivers were being asked to avoid this area as fire crews expected to remain in the area to continue mopping up from the fires for several hours. 

Two northbound lanes of I-680 were still closed as of around 2:15 p.m. A traffic alert has been issued. Motorists are advised to expect delay and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated.  

