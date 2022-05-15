Crews control 20-acre grass fire near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) -- Crews quickly contained a small vegetation fire that broke out Sunday afternoon just east of Fairfield near Highway 12.

The Solano Fire Protection District responded to a 2-alarm blaze at Kildeer Road and Potrero Hills Lane around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The fire spread to 20 acres and a Cal fire helicopter was called in for assistance.

By 5:30 p.m. forward progress had been halted and crews were mopping up, according to Solano fire officials.