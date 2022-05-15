Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Crews control 20-acre grass fire near Fairfield

/ CBS San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) -- Crews quickly contained a small vegetation fire that broke out Sunday afternoon just east of Fairfield near Highway 12.

The Solano Fire Protection District responded to a 2-alarm blaze at Kildeer Road and Potrero Hills Lane around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The fire spread to 20 acres and a Cal fire helicopter was called in for assistance.

By 5:30 p.m. forward progress had been halted and crews were mopping up, according to Solano fire officials.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.