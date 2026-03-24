Crash on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County injures 2

Cal Fire CZU said two people were injured in San Mateo County after the vehicle they were in crashed into an embankment and caught fire Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280, near Edgewood Road. Crews were called to the scene and found the vehicle on fire in a wooded area, off the roadway.

The driver and passenger had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, Cal Fire said.

NEW DETAILS:

This evening just after 6:00pm, firefighters were dispatched to I-280 just south of Edgewood Road in San Mateo County for a vehicle fire with spread to vegetation. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire in the eucalyptus about 30 yards from the road with fire… pic.twitter.com/rVnzHcePIW — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 25, 2026

At the scene, crews were able to contain the fire to a ¼ acre.