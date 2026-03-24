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Crash on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County injures 2

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Cal Fire CZU said two people were injured in San Mateo County after the vehicle they were in crashed into an embankment and caught fire Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280, near Edgewood Road. Crews were called to the scene and found the vehicle on fire in a wooded area, off the roadway.

The driver and passenger had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, Cal Fire said.

At the scene, crews were able to contain the fire to a ¼ acre.

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